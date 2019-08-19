Single-payer systems a better option
Let’s talk about health care and answer some of the questions Nancy Kaffer raised in a recent column (Aug. 9). She wrote: “Candidates who support Medicare for All need to articulate why a single-payer system will result in better outcomes with regard to cost, national health care spending ... and the ease of interacting with it.”
Talking about health care costs — the United States spends $10,500 per person for health care, more than twice as much as the $4,000 per capita average of the 36 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Nearly all of those countries have much better health care outcomes than the United States.
Single-payer systems are certainly a cost-effective way to deliver health care. There are 17 countries that have a single-payer health care system, with per-capita costs ranging from $2,900 in Portugal to $6,200 in Norway. Other familiar countries with single-payer health care costs of $3,000 to $5,000 per capita (less than half the U.S. cost) include Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Sweden. Every country in the world that has a single-payer health care system has lower per-capita total costs than what we are paying. Surely the United States would be able to achieve results as good as the least efficient single-payer country in the world.
Talking about the ease of interacting with the system — Medicare is much easier to deal with and much more widely accepted than private insurance. I do not have health insurance “nightmares” with Medicare that occurred with my (very good) private insurance. With Medicare, there are no out-of-network surprises and cost sharing is straightforward. With my insurance supplement, there are virtually no out-of-pocket charges except for drugs.
Finally, if single-payer health care is a bridge too far, there are other ways to reduce health care costs. Australia and Germany have multipayer systems that combine private insurance and public funding of health care at per capita costs of $5,000 and $6,000, respectively. Switzerland has mandatory private health care insurance, and its costs of $7,300 per capita are more than $1,000 higher than any other country in the OECD, but still 25% less than the U.S.
Americans should no longer tolerate neither Democrats or Republicans who do not have a plan to fix the U.S. health care system that costs twice as much as any other in the world, provides mediocre health care outcomes, and does not cover all of its citizens.
Bret Baker and Marsha Cole
Grove, Okla.
----------------------------------------------
Veterans should have school choice
After two deployments, including one in Iraq, and nearly eight years in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, I transitioned out of the military in search of my next career. I did extensive research on colleges and universities before choosing an IT program at Wichita Technical Institute in Joplin. I graduated from the 18-month computer technology and network administration program at WTI in August 2018, and immediately secured employment as a support specialist at a local hospital.
Unfortunately, there are some proposals in Congress that would limit how veterans use their earned GI Bill benefit. Specifically, some in Congress are trying to manipulate the 90/10 rule to stop veterans from enrolling at schools such as WTI. Many of our lawmakers fail to understand that not all veterans are seeking a traditional four-year college or university after our service.
This matter is so important to me that I wanted my representatives in Congress, specifically Sen. Roy Blunt, to hear directly from me. Before Memorial Day, I joined nearly 100 other veterans in Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers. We also founded Veterans for Career Education to support the right of veterans to use their earned education benefits at the school of their choice.
Sen. Blunt graciously gave up his busy time to meet with me and other veterans from my school. I urge Sen. Blunt to stand with veterans that choose to use their earned GI Bill benefits to gain job skills at career, technical and trade schools.
Avion Bryant
Joplin
--------------------------------------------
Open the collective bargaining process
Although the 2020 legislative session is still a few months away, I hope Missouri officials are planning to reengage the issue of government union reform, and particularly open collective bargaining. Currently, the vast majority of the contract negotiations between public officials and organized labor can be conducted out of sight of the taxpayers — the very taxpayers who must pay the salaries and benefits that are agreed to.
Collective bargaining with our government officials should be done in the open and subject to close taxpayer oversight. Anything less undermines trust in the agreements struck and violates principles of good governance.
Patrick Ishmael
Director of Government Accountability
Show-Me Institute
