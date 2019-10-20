Attacking Democrats and ignoring unhinged
The Joplin Globe (Oct. 13) provided two adjacent columns illuminating the status of the impeachment process.
The column by the esteemed conservative George Will was, as usual, insightful with outstanding analysis. He is a “must read.”
The other impeachment column by Geoff Caldwell was an interesting defense of the president. It didn’t (or couldn’t) justify presidential actions but rather attacked the opposition. That is typical of the author. What caught my eye was the description of the adversary acts as partisan petulance. I must assume that our local pundit didn’t watch the campaign speeches delivered recently in Minnesota and Louisiana. Caldwell rails against the opposition and ignores and excuses the unhinged.
I also find it somewhat ironic that Caldwell demanded transparency in the impeachment inquiry while defending a president who refuses to release his tax returns or provide subpoenaed documents to said inquiry.
Michael O’Leary
Joplin
Person who hurt beagle needs help
I weep for the city of Neosho. The alarm has been sounded. You have a sick individual in your midst — one who senselessly tortured a poor beagle — a dog who innocently trusted the wrong human being.
Come forward with information as to the monster who did this — not for the money but because, if this person is able to do this without a consequence, he will strike again. Will it be another dog, a cat or a child this time?
Someone knows something and must come forward! This person needs help and soon. Do not allow them to continue this path.
Linda Reis
Joplin
Proposition B vital to Joplin
The Nov. 5 vote on Proposition B is vitally important to the future of Joplin’s police and fire protection.
In an effort to educate voters on what Prop B does and does not do, an open forum will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Joplin Elks Lodge, 1802 W. 26th St.
The meeting will be conducted by members of the Citizens Advisory Committee. Members of the Joplin police and fire departments will also be on hand to answer questions.
The forum is open to all Joplin voters. Please educate yourself on Prop B. Learn the facts on how a “yes” or “no” vote will affect Joplin’s future. Plan to attend.
Ted Easley
Member of Citizens Advisory Committee
Joplin
‘No’ vote needed to get city’s attention
In the upcoming election on Nov. 5, we will be casting an important ballot — to approve a tax to improve the livelihood of our first responders, which they deserve.
Had the Joplin City Council not created additional parks that require additional resources to maintain, we wouldn’t be facing this decline. Nearly $5 million was spent on Joe Becker Stadium as a result of council action.
I love our first responders and have told them so in numerous ways.
The aforementioned waste created the conditions for this letter. The results of waste are what I will be voting against.
I hate to vote no, but this is the only way I can get the council’s attention — if that does it.
Maurice Filson
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.