Geoff Caldwell column offers lopsided critique
In his column (Globe, March 1) Geoff Caldwell wrote of the Trump critique of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor. I won’t disagree that the comments of justices should be tempered and some areas of opinion should just be avoided. I totally agree that with the federal judiciary, “a higher standard must be expected.” What I have learned is that the American Bar Association creates a scorecard for all federal judiciary nominees — basically a grade of the nominee’s fitness given by their peers. Yet some of Trump’s nominees, with a “not qualified” score, are confirmed by the Senate.
Again, Caldwell seems blind to the compromised judiciary from the “conservative” side of the bench. Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh were both subjected to embarrassing accusations during their confirmation hearings. Thomas was tempered and showed a measured response. For Kavanaugh, it was just uncomfortable to watch. The accusations that only came to light during the hearings held little water. The responses of the nominees were much more informative. Thomas was able to give testimony that appeared for the most part without emotion — a good trait for a judge. For Kavanaugh, not so much. I understand the attack against him was personal in nature, but his responses did not reflect what I would hope for in a judge. The emotional tension was high, never a good thing to see in a judge.
What of the proxies of the conservative court? The wife of Justice Thomas, Virginia, is a well-known conservative lobbyist and Trump activist. Her hand has reached well into White House hiring and firing decisions. Elements of her Facebook page have been labeled as “Fake News,” including her posting of stories of blacks who have left the Democratic party, when in reality the photos of these people are the stock photos of models.
Then there is Leonard Leo, who is involved in a number of groups to influence the nominations of the courts. He is quoted as saying, “We’re going to have to understand that judicial nominations these days are more like political campaigns.” He should know. He has been involved in the nomination of Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and untold Appeals Court nominations, many of them with “dark money.”
That perk came from the Citizens United v. FEC decision of the Roberts’ court, that defined this “dark money” to PACs as an expression of free speech.
Personally, I always thought of money as power, as in the saying, “the power of the purse.”
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
Groups stepping up to feed area children
With all the frightening things that might happen because of COVID-19, one thing we know for sure is that many children will be going hungry.
We have already had a hunger problem for children. One in 7 kids live in food-insecure homes and 11 million children go to bed hungry every night. Children can’t thrive when they are hungry.
There are a number of local agencies as well as churches that have been trying to meet some of the need. The Boys & Girls Club, the Joplin Family Y, Children’s Haven and Bright Futures — in cooperation with the Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City, Neosho, Seneca, Carthage and Sarcoxie school districts — have been doing a great job. They are anticipating the increased need and the restrictions to groups. Individual meals will be made available to be picked up or in some cases, delivered. Also, Crosslines, a food pantry, is gearing up to help.
Here are just a few of the ways these organizations have been helping. The Boys & Girls Club feeds meals to about 200 children a day in Joplin and snacks to another 200 children in Webb City. Bright Futures packs food for children for the weekend and vacations when schools are not in session. The Joplin Family Y has been feeding kids in their after-school and summer programs. The number of children needing this food is going to be growing as the economic downturn forces more families into poverty.
If you have the financial resources, please make a donation to one of these great agencies or to your church or other group that you know is trying to help.
We keep hearing about all the things we can’t do. This is something we can do.
Sandie Morgan
Joplin
Why so many fees when we pay taxes?
It seems that every time I enter a government office, be it city, county or federal, I have to get out the checkbook and pay a fee.
So why do we pay taxes? The worst one so far was going to the Joplin Police Department to get a copy of an accident report. I was the victim. I was charged for the report.
Again, why do we pay taxes? It should be either we pay taxes or we pay a fee for services used, but not both.
Don Walker
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.