Joplin needs to stop offering tax incentives
It was disappointing to me to hear what some of the Joplin City Council candidates listed as their priorities for Joplin.
I think most of us realize that online shopping is hurting local retail businesses; anyone who has been to the mall lately has surely noticed that many stores there are closed with Sears being the latest fatality. It is a trend that is not going away, but we have a unique set of circumstances in Joplin.
We have a large senior population, many of whom do not have computers nor, if they did, would they be willing to pay more for postage than the item costs. Young families just getting started are in the same boat. A large portion of our taxpaying population is being ignored. What we need are more discount-type stores, keeping buying local. We don't need more industry and manufacturing companies that the city brings in by offering them large tax incentives while they only bring noise, odors and and large trucks that break down our streets, and then the city wants to increase taxes on all of us to pay for that giveaway.
We need a full-service grocery store so that we are no longer held hostage by Walmart, which becomes more and more like Big Brother everyday with their gates and "guards" standing watch as you leave, as though each and everyone who shops there is a thief. We need to realistically update codes that are enforced so that our neighborhoods are clean and attractive and make people want to live here, instead of giving away the farm with tax breaks.
While income dictates what kind and size of home we live in, it does not dictate that it has to be cluttered and dirty; weather deteriorates belongings stored outside attracting vermin, and cars and vehicles can and should be parked in the street rather than in front yards.
Anyone can see what happened when downtown and Main Street were cleaned — that needs to be contagious. Make this a city where people want to live because it's clean and affordable for all, then you won't have to pay them to come here!
Dianne Slater
Joplin
