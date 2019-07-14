League of Women Votersforming local chapter
We are organizing a Joplin-area chapter of the League of Women Voters, and we want you!
LWV is a grassroots, nonpartisan group that exists to promote voter participation and voter education, and it is open to both men and women.
We’ll meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin to get started.
We believe that the Joplin area needs LWV to increase the number of informed voters who participate in every election. One of the League’s major functions is to register people to vote. LWV also produces voting guides to inform voters of issues and candidates, never promoting a position or a candidate but providing nonpartisan information for the voter to make informed decisions.
LWV was first organized in 1920 a few months before ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. LWV’s purpose was to disseminate information to voters, and once women were granted the right to vote, its purpose was to educate these new voters and to register as many potential voters as possible.
Throughout the years, LWV has sponsored bipartisan legislation to keep elections fair and to make voting easy and open to all who are eligible. For example, in 1993 LWV got the National Voter Registration Act, known as the “motor-voter” act passed into law, allowing us to register to vote automatically at motor-vehicle agencies.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
Shamefully silentabout border abuse
No matter which side of the political spectrum a person may fall on, how can anyone accept as appropriate the incarceration of human beings — including hundreds of children — seeking asylum on our southern border?
The inhumane practices now being employed there are a stain on our country we may never be able to erase and stand in contradiction to every value we have espoused as Americans.
Children are being packed into warehouses, sleeping on concrete floors with only a foil blanket for cover, receiving little or no access to showers, given inadequate food and drinking water. Doctors are being denied access to provide treatment of illnesses. Translators will no longer be provided to asylum seekers, including tiny children, for their court hearings. In addition, Trump is proposing the deportation of families of active duty immigrant military personnel.
Many detention centers are being run by private for-profit companies that have been granted half a billion dollars for their inadequate services. (It is telling that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelley is on the board of directors of one of these companies.)
We, the taxpayers, are footing the bill for all this, and yet our congressional representatives have been denied access to these facilities, not being allowed to inspect the activities we are paying for.
And perhaps most egregious of all, Mitch McConnell and the other Republican sycophants in Congress are shamefully silent in the face of these atrocious actions by a president who continues to flout every law and precedent that has guided our relations with immigrants.
Those who are quick to proclaim their “Christian values” and yet condone what is being done to these suffering refugees have surely not taken to heart any of the admonishments in the Scripture about welcoming and caring for the stranger and loving thy neighbor.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
