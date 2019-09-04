Abortion is killing an unborn life
I would like to know what gives federal judges, Planned Parenthood or the American Civil Liberties Union (the right) to go above God's head and take an unborn baby's life. Have they done it to their own child? Do they even know what it is like to carry a baby inside and hear that baby's heartbeat the first time or see the baby or feel him or her move?
This is a life you are killing — just ask any loving human being who knows and cares about life that God has given us to care for and protect.
Plain and simple, God created us in his own image and he does not say, "Kill our babies."
I love all children no matter what ... they did not ask for the things that this world is like, only adults are at fault, not the children or the unborn babies, so stop taking it out on them and put the blame where it is due.
Mary Buchanan
Joplin
Consumers pay when companies are fined
In 1989, the Exxon Valdez crashed, causing an environmental nightmare in Alaska. Exxon agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars.
In 1998, as part of the Master Tobacco Settlement, cigarette companies agreed to pay hundreds of billions of dollars over 25 years.
Now pharmaceutical companies will be paying billions of dollars in fines and restitution, including Purdue Pharma, because of opioid sales. They will raise (or have already) prices for Americans to pay these costs.
This whole game is just a way to take trillions of dollars from Americans.
Don Adams
Nevada
Joplin police need public's support
After reading Bill Fleischaker’s column (Aug. 25), I was surprised at the rush to judgment that appears to have been made.
Opinions without facts come off as supposition and conjecture. The Joplin Police Department is an accredited department, which means that it goes above and beyond national standards, especially training. Joplin police officers and firefighters are so well trained that multiple departments routinely recruit from their ranks.
I have not seen the body cams or reports, so I do not know if our officers acted correctly, but from what I have seen it appears that the officers used progressive force. Some have questioned if the officers followed the “Force Continuum," which has not been used by law enforcement for more than a decade. Tasers as a control technique are a great tool in an officer’s toolbox, but they are not the beat-all, end-all. By the manufacturer’s statistics, they are only effective 80% to 90% of the time, and two independent studies have found that number closer to 55%. Situations can and will progress to a level beyond Tasers and have undesired results.
I would ask that voters consider a different view point on Proposition B and this incident. Concerned residents have been telling the Joplin City Council that if we do not fix the recruiting and retention issues, then there would be unwelcome consequences. I do not know if having officers with more tenure or an increased number would have made a difference, but what I do know is that it takes 10 years to replace a 10-year officer. Training is accumulative. Building that Rolodex in your head of scenes and responses shapes your actions and reactions.
Proposition B’s intent is to pay off the pension plan so that the current funding can correct pay shortcomings and the city can attract good candidates and keep the officers and firefighters that we have invested time and training in.
Let us have the facts before we start condemning anyone, especially those who put their lives on the line for our safety.
Charles Copple
Joplin
