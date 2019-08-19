Admiration for Carol Stark continued to grow
When I first joined The Joplin Globe’s newsroom staff in 1998, I already knew a number of names before I was able to put faces to them. Among them were Susan Redden, Debby Woodin, Andy Ostmeyer and Wally Kennedy. Theirs were voices I was familiar with from having become an avid reader of the The Joplin Globe over the years — people who cared for their community and had dedicated their careers to keeping their readers informed.
But there was one name that stood out in bold, and that was Carol Stark.
She was then still a features writer, which is the area in which I was most interested. She had a gift for connecting with people and telling their stories — their achievements, their heartbreaks and everything in between — in a way that gave voice to our friends, neighbors and complete strangers who needed to be heard.
I was just the college student there a few hours a week to write obituaries and input school lunch menus and calendars, but hoped to one day be able to do what she did with such seeming ease.
Carol was one of the first people I met that day, and she was quick to try to make me feel at home — which the Globe became for the next 15 years.
She became a leader in the newsroom, but she always made time to help me and many others develop our skills as writers. She taught us to be better listeners, to empathize and to recognize and craft an interesting and engaging story.
On a personal level, my admiration for Carol continued to grow over the years. She was a woman of deep conviction when it came to the power of the written word, along with the importance of journalism and community engagement. Her strength of character, her sense of humor and her bravery during her long illness were an inspiration.
I’ll miss her passion for her profession, her laughter, her kindness and, most of all, her friendship.
My thoughts are with my friends at the Globe in the coming days and months, as I know the newsroom will not be the same without her.
Scott Meeker
Joplin
Other nations need to support America
President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, never trusted each other, as Herb Van Fleet (Aug. 18) would have us believe. Mutual trust is not necessary for any commitment, and it is not a breach of trust that has consequences but a breach of commitment that could have serious consequences. One had better have the means to assure oneself that the commitment has been kept. In the case of Reagan and Gorbachev, the agreement was verified continuously by both sides.
According to Van Fleet, the once steady flow of cash into America has slowed to the extent that Chinese investment in America has dropped 90% since Trump took office. Hooray! He fails to mention that the steady flow of jobs and work from America to China has left America with a trade deficit of $50 billion each month with the nations of the world. Now Trump, through new trade agreements and tariffs, demands America get a fair shake at the trade agreement table. Socialists, hiding as Democrats, don't like that because they would rather see America fail economically than Trump or any Republican conservative succeed. Evidently, $50 billion each month in trade deficits doesn't bother the Democrats because they have had many opportunities to stop the flow of jobs and work to foreign nations. They have offered nothing in the past, and one must know they have nothing to offer in the future except more of the same.
Van Fleet can quote all the polls concerning the level of trust foreign nations have in America and the trust Americans have for each other, but America has been the banker and policeman for the world since 1946. Let those who no longer trust America's word have a shot of being on their own. They can finance their wants and defend their lands. True Americans will gladly keep their young off the battlefields of foreign nations, keeping their freedoms for them and spending billions to do that.
America doesn't need friends that are bought with American tax dollars and American debt.
When other nations of the world contribute rather than take, relationships can continue and even improve. When they join — truly join — with America in identifying the culprits of the world and do their part to isolate the culprits, then common goals can be reached.
David Turner
Lamar, Mo.
