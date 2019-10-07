America lacks
a real leader
Lately I’ve been thinking about the qualities of leadership, which is not the capacity to yell orders and demand obedience from one’s subordinates but rather the ability to inspire and motivate others to follow. A good leader recognizes his own weaknesses, surrounds himself with the smartest and best people he can find, listens to them, encourages the expression of differences of opinion in an attempt to find the best solution to the problem at hand, and takes responsibility for his mistakes rather than blaming others. His decisions are deliberative, not based on gut reactions.
Today, we suffer from a real lack of leadership at the highest national level. The president is used to making unilateral decisions and spitting out orders to sycophantic subordinates. He delights in appointing unqualified or marginally qualified underlings, and then stifling any initiative they exhibit by countermanding their decisions, keeping everyone off balance and in fear for his or her job. He seems incapable of accepting that he is not an expert in all subjects, and that he has anything to learn from those who really are. In many ways he is the exact opposite of a real leader.
This management style may fly in the business world (although in his case it has produced multiple bankruptcies and countless lawsuits) where the stakes are globally inconsequential. But it is disastrous for a head of government.
As the election cycle warms up in the months ahead, let’s all look carefully at the many candidates and try to find one who exhibits the qualities of a real leader. We, and the rest of the world, desperately need one. If he or she is articulate enough to formulate coherent sentences, then that would also be a pleasant change.
James Rhoades
Neosho
Raising sales tax
will hurt Joplin
Why do I oppose the half-cent sales tax Joplin will put on the ballot in November?
It is not because I do not want to support the police or firefighters, but because I fear this will keep customers outside of Joplin from spending at our local businesses. We are approaching a 10% sales tax in the city, when state and local taxes are included. It seems there is no restraint on taxing authorities when it comes to sales taxes.
At some point people in Pittsburg, Kansas, Neosho and other outlying areas will decide enough is enough. Not only will they buy online, but they will take their shopping out of Joplin. Car dealers should be concerned as well. People may well decide to keep their cars another year or two instead of paying the high sales tax for a new or newer vehicle.
And why should those outside of Joplin be paying for the failure of our city to properly handle its pension obligations?
True, it benefits Joplin residents to impose this burden on others, but is it fair?
After the baseball stadium fiasco and the restoration planner they hired post-tornado, which was an even bigger fiasco, I am far from confident in their ability to carefully spend our tax dollars.
I will be voting "no" come November.
Robert Scott
Joplin
Skinning beagle
was an evil deed
The story about the little beagle that was skinned alive broke my heart. I got my first beagle when I was 15 years old. Her name was Lucky, because I was lucky to have her. Unfortunately, a tree fell on her and I had to put her out of her misery. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. Over the last 60 years, I have owned many beagles. They are lovely little dogs that bring great joy to their owners.
The one I have now is named Lucy. When I go off to walk in the morning and come home, she meets me at the gate just barking and wagging her tail.
A person who could do such an evil deed to a little animal should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Bill Talley
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.