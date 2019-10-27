Don't throw firefighters, police under the bus
In response to Robert Scott's letter (Joplin Globe, Oct. 13), he says he won't vote for the sales tax, but it is not because he does not want to support fire and police.
I fail to see how not voting for a tax set aside completely and solely for fire and police is anything other than throwing our firefighters and police under the bus. Both departments have cut spending and trimmed staffing to do their part in finding a long-term solution to the financial crisis we find ourselves in.
The city in the past has chosen to put more emphasis on failed fields of dreams and questionable partnerships that still need to be looked into by our attorney general, but the facts don't change. If this sales tax fails, those who voted against it will carry the guilt. You will be the reason we will have a mass exodus of qualified, experienced fire and police personnel. You will be the cause of the return to understaffing, longer response times and higher city insurance costs because of these issues.
It would be a tragedy if something preventable happens because only rookies are willing to work for a city that pays so little. Maybe all the people who are even considering not voting to approve this tax should turn on the evening news just once between now and voting day. The need to have these skilled professionals is evident with the increase of natural as well as manmade disasters. The trauma these men and women face on a daily basis stays with them forever.
They deserve the best our city can give them — respectful pay and benefits. They face long-term health issues as a direct result of working under constant stress. We must support our police and fire departments or our city will not be a safe place to shop and spend money.
I have had the unfortunate need for these professionals personally and I will certainly be voting for anything they ask for!
Matthew Lenhart
Joplin
------------------------------------------
Gun control poll raises questions
I read with interest the column titled “Jeff City isn’t listening on background checks” (Globe, Oct. 19) written by state Rep. Steve Roberts. His whole column is predicated upon the result of a poll conducted by Missouri Scout. I have never heard of this publication so I did some checking and found that it is an “insider politics” online publication. After finding the website, I tried to access the poll, but to do so I had to sign up for the site — no thanks.
Roberts quoted a lot of “facts” from the poll, but this is not my first rodeo and I know polls can be manipulated to give you just about any result that you would like. I’m not saying that this is the case in this particular poll, but I would sure want to have more information before I took the poll as valid. For instance, how many people were polled and how were they selected? What questions were asked and were they slanted to reach a certain conclusion?
After citing many statistics from the poll, Roberts then makes the statement: “Now that we have seen the true will of the people, only one question remains" (regarding the need to pass more gun control laws). With due respect to Roberts, I don’t believe that one poll conducted by one small online publication can be used to reveal the “true will of the people."
There are far too many questions that remain in my mind to demand anyone in leadership in Jefferson City make any kind of meaningful decisions based upon this one poll — even one that Roberts apparently has quite a stake in.
Oh, by the way, I noted in the tagline that he is a candidate for a state senate seat. Interesting.
Kevin Wilson
Retired state representative
Neosho
-----------------------------------------
Identify problem first, then find solutions
I get just a bit nervous when I read an article full of information obtained through polls.
My first question is: Who was polled? Because 77% this and 67% that are wonderful numbers that could cause the reader to think he might be on the wrong side of the issue.
A recent article (Joplin Globe, Oct. 19) used such numbers to tell us how and what Missourians think about gun control laws. It doesn't tell us who was polled.
I have never known of a gun to kill a person. I have known of a person using a gun to kill another person. The first puts the problem with the gun while the second puts the problem with the person using the gun.
I suspect there are many venues used by opponents of gun ownership to entice the public to believe guns are the problem.
I suspect if the same polls showed the people how many people are killed each year by automobiles, one might think autos should only be allowed to a select group of people. Control who owns an automobile through law.
Problems or perceived problems may or may not have a solution. If we think we can solve a problem without first correctly identifying the problem, we fool our selves.
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.