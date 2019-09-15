More funding needed for Joplin's parks
We owe Sara Fisher huge thanks for her interest and work in Joplin parks. I am most familiar with Mercy Park because my husband and I walk our dog there most evenings.
Mercy is a beautifully planned and landscaped park and a huge credit to Joplin. However, due to a lack of funds I'm sure, the grass has been overgrown, the edging mostly nonexistent and the landscaping has been full of weeds this summer. The weed killer used as an alternative has caused a wide circle of dead grass around the light posts and elsewhere, and one of the two fountains has not worked for many weeks.
Too much effort and money has been invested in this prized park to ever let it look so neglected. I believe if we want so much green space in Joplin, the city must support the Parks and Recreation Department with the funds to maintain these beautiful grounds. It's a direct reflection on our city, our residents and our priorities.
Donna Browne
Joplin
----------------------------------------
Column paints picture of socialism's goals
If the writings of Robert Reich don't cause you to have feelings of impending doom, you are not human.
If you didn't read his column in the Globe (Sept. 11), you should, because you will get a perfect picture of the goals of the socialist. You will get a perfect picture of the socialist view of yesterday and their vision of tomorrow. You will get a perfect picture of a movement designed to destroy individualism, capitalism, liberty, the Republic and the ideals of the Founding Fathers who saw men as capable of governing themselves. You will get a perfect picture of how socialists intend to accomplish their goals.
David Turner
Lamar
---------------------------------
Liberals chip away at Second Amendment
Liberals are relentless in chipping away at our Second Amendment.
Progressive liberal socialists are attacking the liberty of every part of the American citizen to allow the actions of people who choose to commit criminal acts. Walmart and The Joplin Globe are misguided (Sept. 5). Had a person at the time been armed, the only death could have been the would-be killer.
They have succeeded in disarming Walmart and the list is growing. You won't disarm the criminal; only we who are legal.
Good luck in getting mine.
Maurice Filson
Joplin
------------------------------------
Cutting greenhouse gas should be top priority
In response to columnist Jonah Goldberg (Globe, Sept. 10), climate change is certainly a crisis, and whether it truly qualifies as an existential one is hardly the most pressing immediate concern.
In its report "Catastrophe Modelling and Climate Change," Lloyd's of London states that the 8 inches of sea level rise off the tip of Manhattan increased Superstorm Sandy’s surge losses by 30%, and that "further increases in sea level in this region may non-linearly increase the loss potential from similar storms.”
This statement is profoundly disquieting when one considers that the Fourth National Climate Assessment projects oceans to rise by 1 to 4 feet by the end of this century and that "a rise by as much as 8 feet cannot be ruled out." Twenty-five Atlantic and Gulf Coast cities are already experiencing accelerating rates of daily tidal flooding, and sea level rise is expected to be above the global average in these regions.
It's also important to look beyond our borders where, for example, millions of Bangladeshis are farming on land that is within a meter of high tide. To understand the devastating impact the advancing sea is having on this country, I recommend watching the documentary "30 million."
And try telling the people of small island nations such as Kiribati and the Marshall Islands that the climate crisis isn't existential.
Urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions and funding adaptation should be top priorities for every politician who is concerned about human rights, national security and global stability.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisc.
