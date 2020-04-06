Let people decide about shelter-in-place
No one should eat eggs. Eggs are good for you. No one should eat hot dogs. An occasional hot dog or two is OK. Wearing masks won’t stop the spread of COVID-19. Everyone should wear a mask.
Every day, we are bombarded by facts. Today, we will hear a lot of facts on how to avoid or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, facts which will be deemed untrue and replaced by new facts tomorrow. It is no wonder people are confused regarding their daily activities and proper behavior.
Wearing masks in public might help, and it is not a major change in people’s lives. A shelter-in-place order is another thing all together. Are we willing to order people to stay home? Are we willing to order people to stay home indefinitely?
A vaccine is supposed to be ready in a year. What if tomorrow that fact changes to two years or three years or never? By sheltering in place, are we creating a huge number of people who will be susceptible to COVID-19 forever?
Smokers, skydivers, those who ride without a helmet — half the population thinks they are fools to risk shortening their lives. The other half of the population supports their right to make their own decisions. Require masks in public. Allow people to make their own decision about sheltering in place.
Tom Smart
Joplin
Geoff Caldwell wasting Globe ink
I agree with the letter from Stephen Langholff (Globe, April 3). Geoff Caldwell insults my intelligence and puts your paper square in the middle of “Hicksville” territory.
I call him an ink waster.
Warren Hood
Joplin
