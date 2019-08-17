Voting important for representation
Joan Banks' column (Aug. 13) regarding gun legislation makes an excellent point about who we send to Washington, D.C. When our elected representatives have the backing of the NRA, it is doubtful that they will support legislation to limit gun ownership.
We can contact our senators about the legislation passed by the House, awaiting action in the Senate. It is disappointing when the reply you receive from your senator clearly indicates that they ignored your opinion and sent you a form letter.
Every election in our country is important. Vote!
Virginia Hopp
Carthage
------------------------------------------------
Gun control won't end shootings
Joan Banks' column (Aug. 13) centers on gun control, the rewards of gun control and the "should be" fate of those in Congress who do not respond with gun control legislation.
Strange that not one advocate of gun control has suggested the Constitution be amended to kill the right for citizens to own guns. The country once responded to the voices of those who screamed at the carnage of alcohol on the public and amended the Constitution so that making and selling alcohol was not allowed. They called it Prohibition. It didn't stop alcohol from coming to America or the consumption of alcohol. It created the Capones of the 1920s and cured nothing.
Doctoring symptoms is and has been a favorite pastime of humans. We take a pill for high blood pressure without knowing or caring what is really causing the malady. We take diet pills, we run, we exercise, and on the way home, we get a Diet Coke and wonder why we are still fat.
If I had the solution for ending mass shootings, I would gladly share it with all. But I don't.
I do know that all that has been proposed will not end the killings. It is difficult for me to imagine a person with a sane mind plotting to kill a bunch of people on the street or in a public building or classmates at the schoolhouse. It is not difficult for me to imagine one who has been taught hate to kill those he hates. Hitler was quite successful at this during his reign of terror.
The most difficult part of finding a solution to a problem is correctly identifying the problem. When and if America correctly identifies the problem of mass shootings, the solution will be obvious. I am quite sure that attacking our right to own and bear arms is not the solution. And I am quite sure that guns are not the problem any more than cars are the cause of highway crashes and deaths.
David Turner
Lamar
----------------------------------------------
Teledentistry an innovation in oral health
August is Oral Health Awareness Month. Many Missourians are working now to ensure community health improves in the future.
Teledentistry is a new trend in oral health care. A dental hygienist comes to the community, reducing the travel barrier that many of us experience trying to access health care. The hygienist does all of the things hygienists do in the dental office, including cleanings and X-rays, in a community setting that people know locally, such as a school, community center or even the local family doctor's office. The dentist looks at the collected information later and creates a plan for needed dental treatment.
Teledentistry puts the emphasis on prevention, which helps us avoid unwanted dental issues such as cavities and infections, and dangerous conditions that prompt trips to the emergency room, where antibiotics and pain medications help but do not provide treatment.
A lot of people, particularly in rural areas, find barriers to dental care hard to get around. Teledentistry makes it much easier to get care.
Not available in most states and new here, teledentistry will lead to better care and better community health.
Gary Harbison
Executive Director
Missouri Coalition for Oral Health
