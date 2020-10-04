Wearisome to watch presidential debate
I tried to watch the presidential debate on Sept. 29. It was wearisome. I was able to assign a grade to the performances. Chris Wallace earned a solid F; the other two participants were given an incomplete.
Is Jerry Springer available to moderate the next debate? He seems to have better control of the stage.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
----------
Voice opinions lovingly, be patient, listen
The days following the November election may be divisive, no matter who wins. People may worry about how we will treat one another and whether we can work together toward common goals.
Americans may use stereotyping, ridicule and contempt toward people who vote the other way. But we can act against this political polarization well before the election. The Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks invites you to reflect on how you regard those who vote differently and commit to engaging in behaviors that bring people together.
We ask that you voice opinions in a loving way with grace. It means being patient in listening to others and searching for areas of common ground. In these uncertain times, we can be a blessing to others by showing love, especially when we aren’t expected to be civil. In a time of politically driven, polarizing rhetoric, we can speak to unify rather than divide. America is stronger than one election. The old saying is true: There is a lot more that unites us than divides us.
We encourage you to take the pledge of “With Malice Toward None” sponsored by Braver Angels. We also encourage your civic, university and religious organizations to register and help their members to achieve malice toward none.
You can find the "With Malice Toward None" pledge at https://rb.gy/qr6fz0.
Don Underwood
Republic
----------
Vote 'no' this fall on Amendment 3
Amendment 3 on the November ballot for Missouri voters is a wolf in sheep's clothing. It looks good at first glance, but its real purpose is to fool voters into reversing provisions of Amendment 1, which voters overwhelmingly approved — 62% "yes" vote — in 2018.
It might look good, but the proposed amendment would change the limit on gifts from lobbyists by only $5 and would change the campaign contribution limit by only $100, from $2,500 to $2,400. Its real purpose is to take the responsibility for drawing election maps away from the nonpartisan state demographer and hand it back to the politicians, enabling them to gerrymander districts for their own benefit.
The politicians must think we didn't know what we were doing when we approved Amendment 1 in 2018.
Let's let them know we're not as stupid as they think we are. Vote "no" on Constitutional Amendment 3
Larry Wood
Joplin
----------
Democratic Party destroying our cities
I am a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm. The primary mission of the engineer brigade I belonged to was to clean up the battlefield in Kuwait.
Today, parts of some American cities look worse than Kuwait City did in August 1991. Also, my unit lost fewer personnel clearing minefields there than we are currently losing people to murder in my hometown of St. Louis.
The big difference is that the carnage done in Kuwait was done by the invading Iraqi army. Here, in America, the deliberate destruction of parts of our cities is being done by our own residents and at the behest of and with the approval of one of our own political parties: the Democratic Party.
Bruce Raisch
St. Louis
-------
Robert Reich is Chicken Little
Robert Reich (Globe, Oct. 1) says the upcoming election is not about issues in America. It is about Donald Trump.
Really?
He says that before Trump people were not passionate about politics.
Really?
And Trump did away with tax deductions for people in "blue" states.
Really? I thought Congress passed laws.
And that "Trump Nation" people authorize Trump to do whatever he wants but anti-Trump Nation's laws constrain him.
Really?
And that Trump's mind is warped because a rigged election could lead to civil war. And if Trump loses the election, his core adherents will still continue to view him as their leader.
Really?
If Trump retains power (wins the election), most Americans will consider his presidency illegitimate.
Conclusion: Regardless of the election outcome, Trump's ego will prevail and America will have come apart over him, and Trump Nation will have seceded from anti-Trump Nation.
Readers, this is the story of Chicken Little who said the sky was falling.
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.