Masks work, so let's wear them
Because COVID-19 case numbers in our area are rising rapidly these days, local leaders must begin educating the population about the need to wear face masks in public.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Austria saw a 90% drop in its COVID-19 case numbers once the country asked everyone to wear a mask in public (BBC.com, May 4).
And just over in Springfield, two hair stylists continued to cut clients’ hair while symptomatic. The stylists and their customers wore masks. And according to multiple news sources, more than two weeks later, none of the stylists’ 140 clients had come down with COVID-19.
Wearing a mask works to stop COVID-19 spread. Why isn’t everyone wearing one in public?
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
