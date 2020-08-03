Medicaid expansion will keep Missouri strong
As a physician, I am privileged to provide comprehensive health care to family members. Many of these are patients who will benefit most from an expansion of Medicaid. These are the hardworking individuals who do not qualify for traditional Medicaid because they make too much money yet are paid wages too low to be able to afford buying commercial health insurance. Restaurant workers, truck drivers, even small business owners are the individuals who go weeks, months, sometimes years without seeing a doctor because of the cost. They subsequently ignore their health and troubling symptoms until it is too late.
Without health care insurance they can afford or assistance from the state, they fall through the cracks through no fault of their own. Having health care insurance enables patients to live more secure and healthy lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting to expand Medicaid on Aug. 4 helps them and all of Missouri stay stronger during this difficult time.
Medicaid expansion can also strengthen the financial situation of providers who serve children and people with disabilities as well as working-age adults. For example, rural hospitals are far more likely to remain open and solvent in states that expand Medicaid. Expansion costs states very little as most of the cost is covered by the federal government.
Join me in voting "yes" on Medicaid expansion on Aug. 4th.
Thomas Allen Hopkins
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.