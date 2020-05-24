No to bear hunting season in Missouri
Editor's note: The following letter was sent to the Missouri Department of Conservation and a copy forwarded to The Joplin Globe.
Bear hunting is a great idea. Let’s have the conservation commissioners and the head of the department hunt the bears WITHOUT guns or arrows.
To give these honorable people a fair chance, we would furnish the hunters with a heavy duty leather suit, monster gloves with built-in razor-sharp claws and a good set of chompers to cover their own teeth.
This would seem fair to me. Paying $25 to kill a bear doesn’t seem very sporting to me, of course, unless, like Dan Blocker of Ponderosa fame said to his sons, “You can hunt and kill animals when the animals have guns to fight back."
If a bear tries to break into your home or harm you, you should have every right to stop it, but to go into his territory and kill him — nope.
If this does happen, I say save the bear livers and have a feed for the same commissioners and department heads. (No $25 charge for the meal, please)
Don Adams
Nevada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.