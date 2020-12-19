Not following CDC threatens others
I sincerely thank the Globe and the Joplin City Council for their continuing steadfast support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Both have suffered ugly and often childish criticism by a minority group whose objections and refusal to comply with safety measures manifests in public tantrums. Their theatrical displays and sometimes threatening behaviors appear to be more of a desire to be seen as local “superheroes” — seeking to glorify themselves in the eyes of their fellow deniers — than a true concern for their rights. They would be correct in that they have the right to flirt with a deadly virus. Unfortunately exercising that right includes risking the well-being of others.
Now that we have a vaccine, following the CDC guidelines remains critical in defeating the virus. Those who have been refusing to take precautions to protect themselves and others will continue to do so, making compliance more important than ever. Until the majority of the population has received the vaccine, those who have yet to receive it remain vulnerable to the naysayers who unfortunately will still be in your face with their self-serving complaints about being asked to endure the discomfort of a mask.
It doesn’t seem to bother them that others may suffer and die so they don’t have to be mildly uncomfortable.
I urge the Globe and the council to stay up front and strong in their stand to protect us.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
