Not likely to abolish Electoral College
It was reported that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called for abolishing the Electoral College.
For her information, the United States is a democratic republic. That is, the country is made up of 50 states. Our presidential election is mainly the 50 states participating in the election. Each state chooses the president based on the voting process of each state. This, in fact, is the only fair and equitable method provided by the Constitution. The only way to change it is by constitutional amendment ratified by three-fourths of states, or 38 states.
You will note that in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump won 37 states to the Joe Biden's 13.
Any more pipe dreams?
James Allan
Joplin
