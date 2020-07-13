Thanks, Joplin, for July 4 show
I want to commend the city of Joplin for providing fireworks on the Fourth of July. They made the best of an unusual and unprecedented situation, and provided some sense of normalcy. Attendance was good, and appreciation was shown by honking horns rather than cheering. Thank you.
Peggy Eaton
Carl Junction
Joplin Council right on masks
Many thanks to the Joplin City Council for its enactment of a policy toward masking. None of us likes the idea of wearing a mask, but in the short and long term, it can save lives and prevent another total shut down from devastating our local economy.
Passing it was the patriotic thing to do in saving lives, saving our economy and holding the line against an insidious microscopic enemy.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
