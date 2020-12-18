Refusing masks raises questions
What is it that so many people in this country don’t get?
What is it about a deadly pandemic with more than 300,000 deaths that propels people to ignore or fight outright the very things that will protect their lives and the lives of their loved ones?
What about covering your face with a little piece of cloth impinges on your freedoms? What about the freedom of the people around you to avoid being infected?
What is the sense in starting a petition to oust city officials who made the correct decision to protect the residents of Joplin, as well as others trying to shop safely there?
Where is the governance of Neosho when city council members refuse to keep order and allow dissenters to shout down medical personnel speaking truth about protecting the dissenters’ lives?
Why is it acceptable for this country to continue to lead the world in infections, hospitalizations and deaths when other countries have managed to suppress the disease or at least curtail the spread and death rate?
How is it possible for some of those infected with COVID-19 to deny its existence, even as they lay dying?
Why wouldn’t all American citizens want to do everything necessary to save their fellow citizens and themselves? Aren’t mask mandates and restrictions on crowded gatherings worth enduring for a short term to ensure the health and safety of our fellow citizens, our economy and the overall stability of our nation?
How many more deaths are we willing to accept before the wide distribution of vaccinations begins to quell the spread of this horror and to bring us back to sanity?
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.