Setting ourselves up for economic setback
After weeks of lockdowns and social distancing we are all wishing our lives could go back to normal, and those without jobs and income are becoming more desperate. The president had been depending upon a vibrant economy for his reelection campaign and has been promoting reopening the economy whenever possible.
Around the country a few (sometimes armed) protesters are demanding the country reopen now. But should we, before we can adequately test and contact trace?
There are economic consequences to losing many thousands of citizens who spend not only for necessities but also for multitudes of consumer goods. Studies show that this loss of life will also lead to a loss of billions of dollars and a contraction of our economy — the living, not the dead, produce expansions.
There is also a distinct possibility that reopening too quickly without testing and tracking could lead to a second wave of COVID-19, which our economy can ill afford.
Ironically, we have discovered that our most essential workers are often the lowest paid, usually have no health insurance and often have untreated underlying conditions, making contracting COVID-19 even more dangerous for them. These breadwinners are also among the 63% of our workforce who cannot work from home. As a result they are forced to chose between their safety and their economic survival, as are those who have now been called to go back work as Missouri’s economy reopens. Those who put their family’s safety first and refuse to return to work when recalled will lose unemployment benefits.
In spite of current inconveniences to our personal lives, reopening too quickly and refusing to wear masks will not only jeopardize others but could also inflict long-term economic damage that is not readily apparent.
Catherine Rhoades
Neosho
