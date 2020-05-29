During difficult times, a community must remain strong and united. Our community has always met the challenges of trying times. June 2 will be no exception.
Carthage R-9 voters have the opportunity to support our children and our community by voting “yes” to expand South Technical Center and remodel North Technical Center on June 2. Voting “yes” does not raise your tax rate. Voting “yes”:
• Prepares our community to have the additional skilled workforce needed once our economy improves.
• Provides additional and needed classroom space at the high school.
• Expands adult education opportunities including health care certifications, automation/industry technology training, employment readiness/soft skills, and pre-employment certification classes such as forklift, OSHA and WorkKeys.
• Provides additional “essential” workforce in health sciences, such as certified nursing assistant, athletic training, pre-physical therapy, electrocardiogram training and medical assisting.
• Saves approximately 20 minutes of instruction every class period every day by eliminating busing students between the high school and North Tech Center.
• Provides adequate room for carpentry, food lab/culinary, career testing, business/marketing, industrial maintenance, FFA, SkillsUSA, FBLA/DECA and criminal justice.
At the end of the day, our students must be prepared to make a valuable contribution to our society, our workforce and our economy. We have the opportunity and the need; we also have the obligation to do something for future generations. The time is now — vote “yes” to expand South Technical Center and remodel North Technical Center without raising the tax rate.
Scott Watson and Roy Mason
Campaign chairpersons
