We have a precedent for consolidating schools in Joplin, and Joplin School Board President Sharrock Dermott reminded us of this at a recent public meeting about the proposed merger of Columbia and West Central elementary schools. While Dermott is right to be concerned over the condition of Columbia, his reliance on this precedent as an antidote is misguided.
Popular wisdom tells us consolidated schools are more financially efficient. In fact, district data published in the Globe (July 14) shows some of our smaller schools require an additional $1,000 or more to educate a child for a year than some of our other schools. But actual savings for consolidating schools is far less than this when transportation costs are included. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, it costs an average of $982 to bus a student to school for a year. With older neighborhood schools, the majority of students live nearby and few require a bus; in consolidated schools, such as Irving, every student must ride a bus or be transported by their parents.
The environmental cost of consolidating schools is also significant. Imagine the gasses all those cars and buses are belching into our atmosphere. Based on a number of studies, the EPA recommends combating this by siting schools within residential neighborhoods with multiple access streets, sidewalks and biking infrastructure. Their Smart School Siting Guide also sharply criticizes the large lot sizes that have long been sought, as they add to the expenses of school districts and necessitate pushing schools farther away from the people they serve. The Safe Routes to School Coalition and National Association of Realtors echo these concerns.
Meanwhile, people are starting to question our pattern of building for dependence on cars. Many of the young professionals we'd like to attract to Joplin are seeking a more urban lifestyle. According to the National Association of Realtors, the majority of Americans would rather live in a walkable neighborhood. Schools play an outsized role in this. A key anchor in older walkable neighborhoods has long been the neighborhood school. Where schools are removed, neighborhoods tend to decline.
There are other costs to school consolidation that cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Consolidating may cost student attendance and the participation of parents, according to several studies that show that smaller schools tend to do a better job in these areas. These losses are amplified for lower-income students. Meanwhile, building size seems to have no impact on standardized test scores. Big schools might be a little cheaper to run, but they are not improving our children's education.
Our small neighborhood elementary schools are among Joplin's treasures. If we continue to let the precedent of consolidating elementary schools guide our decisions, it is only a matter of time before other neighborhood schools are lost. As they age, we will eventually forfeit, not only West Central and Columbia, but Jefferson, McKinley, Royal Heights, Eastmorland, and Kelsey Norman as well.
Zach Spiering lives in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.