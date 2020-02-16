Now that the impeachment trial has wound down to its inevitable fate, everyone is gearing up for the election — the election that will change life as we know it for years to come.
No, not that election.
Despite the high-dollar political ads, the inflammatory memes and the endless streams of commentary, the election that will have the greatest effect on most of us is in April, not November (or March or August).
In Joplin, a majority of council seats will be up for vote, as will a vote on a no-tax increase bond issue that will determine the fate of 600 Joplin elementary school students and their families. What happens in April will have repercussions on life in this city for years to come.
Local government matters.
While the federal government controls the military, it is the local police who are primarily responsible for our day-to-day safety.
While our state and federal governments can set minimum wages, it is local policies that determine what kind of jobs will be available here.
Federal agricultural policy can affect food prices, but local decisions will determine where you buy food and how you get there. Local government also plays an outsized role in how we spend that precious four hours per day we control after work, sleep and other obligations are met.
Think about what you did this past weekend. Did you shop at local stores or markets? Did you visit a park or the library? Did you flee town to find better offerings in another locale? Regardless, local government likely played a significant role in your plans.
Not only is local government important to our individual lives, but it is also a better place to participate in democracy, among people we know and trust. A Gallup poll last year found that 72% of Americans generally trust their local government, while only about 40% feel the same way about their leaders in Washington. While we often disagree strongly with our neighbors about national politics, we tend to see more eye to eye on local issues. The greatest challenge in building local consensus is not factionalism so much as apathy. Few of us take the time to really understand the challenges we face as a community. For some reason, we fail to engage that part of government in which we have the most at stake.
Your local vote is a lot more powerful than your national vote. In the 2016 general election, 48,179 Jasper County residents cast a vote for president of the United States. Yet if every one of us had voted identically (fat chance), it would not have been enough to affect who won Missouri’s 10 electoral votes, which in turn would not have been enough to affect the outcome of the presidential election. Our personal share of national decision-making power is quite small.
In contrast, in the Joplin City Council election of 2018, the lowest winner of the general seat contest beat out the next candidate by only 105 votes. Just a few extra voters could change the outcome in a critical local race like this one.
Local government is the level that most affects our daily lives and in turn is the level of government we can most impact. But local government only works for us if we are willing to engage with it.
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Ave., will host a council candidate forum. This is our chance to discover who will best represent our values in city hall.
It is vital that we educate ourselves about local candidates and issues because on April 7, we will have not only the opportunity but the sacred duty to ourselves and our neighbors to cast an informed vote.
Zach Spiering lives in Joplin.
