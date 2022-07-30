On a daily basis, 221,000 people come into Joplin for work or business. Although they do not live here, these people use city services such as roads, police and fire services.
Many have argued that if they do not live here, the only way for these people to pay their fair share for these services is through sales taxes. As a result of this thinking, Joplin has one of the highest sales tax rates yet one of the lowest property tax rates of comparable Missouri cities.
I am going to explain how we’ve been thinking about this wrong.
A good retirement fund will have stocks from a variety of sectors — some bonds, commodities, and perhaps a bit of real estate. If one sector is performing poorly, the others can often help compensate. Basing the city budget entirely on one source — sales taxes — puts city finances at the whims of retail market cycles. And let’s face it, brick-and-mortar retail is not an expanding market these days. Deriving some of our revenue from property taxes can free the city budget from the retail cycle and give the city budget more certainty.
Joplin is a sprawling city. While we may imagine these 221,000 visitors coming downtown, or to the hospitals or colleges, many others will spend the day in one of the industrial parks. These “parks” are full of warehouses and factories that do not contribute to our sales tax base, and many are not even locally owned. These businesses, on the far fringes of the elongated city limits, are full of workers who can easily complete their workday and return to their hometowns without ever paying a dime in Joplin sales taxes.
Yet attracting these businesses has cost Joplin taxpayers an enormous bill for infrastructure development. They force us to extend our already beleaguered police and fire services and yet they do not contribute to the sales taxes that pay for those services. The only way our investment in these businesses will ever pay off is if they pay their share through Joplin property tax.
Property tax is also the best way to ensure city investment is spread across the community evenly. When everything else is equal, the city will invest where it gets paid. If the city is only paid in sales taxes, then for its own survival, it will invest primarily in the parts of town that pay the most sales taxes. This is why the city continues to pour millions into expansions near Range Line Road and Interstate 44 for commercial development while neglecting older neighborhoods in central and western Joplin.
Deriving some income from the property will be an incentive for city leaders to make sure our property values are maintained by investing in the places where people own property.
If we are going to adequately support police (as everyone says they would like to do) then the best way to do it is through property tax.
