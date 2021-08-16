Congratulations to La-Z-Boy, which recently kicked off a $30 million expansion at its plant in Neosho, where many of its most popular products are made.
La-Z-Boy is adding more than 60,000 square feet to its operations for a new parts distribution center, a cafeteria, front offices, a medical clinic and more.
The company, with nearly 950 employees, is one of the largest employers in the region, and this latest expansion is projected to add another 100 jobs.
And congratulations to community leaders who helped make this happen. The Neosho City Council approved a tax break for the new construction over the next 10 years — 100% over the next two years and 75% over the next eight years.
Bill Snow, the vice president of La-Z-Boy Midwest, which includes Neosho, told us: “We’ve been full-scale hiring every day, focused on building all of our shifts. We have had a backlog of orders, because customer demand is really high. This facility is a huge part of the company’s supply chain.”
The project also means jobs for Crossland Construction, chosen to be the general contractor on this project.
This is just the latest in a series of positive steps for the company, which suffered a setback last year, as did much of the business community in the area and around the country, because of COVID-19 closings. After reopening its plants and galleries, and the reopening of other furniture stores, the company said last fall that it was experiencing “stronger-than-expected demand,” and it also said it was hiring an additional 125 workers.
So last week’s news represents the second major expansion of the company’s workforce in Neosho in less than a year.
La-Z-Boy Neosho also has been a beneficiary of the Michigan-based company’s decision to consolidate its operations elsewhere in the country.
Last year, La-Z-Boy announced the closure of an upholstery manufacturing plant in Mississippi, which employed 300 workers, and said it would transfer that production to other plants, including Neosho and Siloam Springs, Arkansas. That followed a similar announcement in 2019 when the company closed its upholstery plant in Redlands, California, which employed 350 people, and transferred that production to Neosho and Siloam Springs as well.
We welcome La-Z-Boy’s commitment to the region and its workers, recognizing that the recent decision means it plans to be a part of the community for a long time to come.
