Much has been said recently about the merits of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. It has served the community well during the 100 years of life thus far. It has provided a venue for arts and entertainment, an indoor location for parks department sports and activity planning, a community center for meetings and other activities, and most importantly, served as a memorial to the many residents of Joplin who have served and in some cases died while serving in time of war in the various branches of the armed services.
One function of the facility that has not been discussed to date is the use of the hall in an emergency capacity. On several occasions in recent years, Memorial Hall has been called upon to supply a location for various types of emergency services for the community. Twice in 2007, first in January of that year and then again in December, the area was hit with significant ice storms. In both cases, the storms dropped inches of ice and sleet, bringing down trees and power lines that caused large-scale power outages in the area. Residents were forced to try to contend with several days of subfreezing temperatures while not having access to electric power to supply heat to their homes. In both storms, the Hall was opened to serve as an emergency shelter for residents who were unable to stay warm in their homes. It remained open for several days during each event until such time as power was restored to residents’ homes.
Again in 2011, the community was stricken with another significant winter weather event. In February of that year, approximately 20 inches of snow blanketed the area followed by temperatures plunging into the single digits for several days, causing the community to be brought to a standstill. As in the past, Memorial Hall — being the only community-owned facility in the city with large open spaces — was called upon to be used as a shelter. The shelter was open for several days until weather conditions improved.
More recently after the May 2011 tornado, in arguably the most significant emergency use of the facility to date, the hall was quickly repurposed to serve as an emergency hospital. On the night of the tornado, staff of St. Johns transferred operations to Memorial Hall after the hospital was rendered unusable due to damage from the tornado. St. John’s used the facility for several days until a temporary hospital could be established near the former St. John’s hospital site.
As can be seen, in times of peril, Memorial Hall has served the citizens of Joplin well when no other city facility would have been able to provide adequate space for similar emergency functions. As a community that has experienced more than its share of catastrophic weather events, it is imperative that the community has at its immediate disposal access to a multifunctional space as is being proposed.
On April 5, the residents of Joplin will have the opportunity to say “yes” to ensure that this valuable community asset continues to be available when future emergencies arise. Please support the continued availability of this valuable resource.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.