Recent guest columnists Tom Shaw (March 7) and Perry Davis (March 14) have exalted the benefits of former President Donald Trump’s four years in office. I would like to examine some of the claims made in Shaw’s original column as well as the vague claim Davis makes regarding the Trump’s foreign policy.
• Job growth: From January 2017 to January 2021 there have been 2.78 million full-time jobs lost, according to Statista.com.
• Middle-class family income: For household incomes between $35,000 and $80,000 — the 20% to 60% income range — household income increased by less than $2,000 from 2016 to 2018, according to the Tax Policy Center. To get to the $6,000 income increase claimed by Shaw, household income would need to have a median income of more than $100,000 in 2018 to reach the 60%-80% income bracket, where the average increase in income was $6,400, or be in the 80% to 100% income range, where the median income was more than $415,000 and the average increase was approximately $20,000 over the time period of 2016 to 2018.
• Unemployment: The unemployment rate as of January 2021 stood at 6.3% when Trump left office, not 3.5%, which was achieved in 2019.
• Tax legislation: According to the Tax Policy Center, incomes of households making between $50,000 and $90,000 a year saw an average tax savings of $660 in 2018. This amount drops yearly until the savings expire altogether in 2027.
• Corporate tax rate: The International Money Fund analysis found that only 20% of the increased cash flow from the cutting of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% went to capital expenditures and research and development. The other 80% went to investors through stock buybacks, dividends or other asset-planning adjustments. The vast majority of corporate stocks are held by the wealthy, some of whom are foreign investors, and they are the beneficiaries of the windfall corporate tax cut.
• Deregulation: The Trump administration rolled back the Clean Power Plan, slashed Obama administration rules to impose significantly higher fuel efficiency standards on automakers, and replaced the Waters of the United States rule.
• Infrastructure: Shaw vaguely states infrastructure approval times decreased from 10 years to two years under Trump. However, there was no legislation for major infrastructure projects under the Trump administration.
• Immigration: Davis states that President Trump “effectively ended the problem we have with immigration.” Trump ran on the platform that he would build a wall between Mexico and the United States, and Mexico would pay for it. Mexico flatly rejected this proposal. Trump was unable to get Congress to fund the building of the wall and he eventually ordered the U.S. military to the southern border. Families were separated, children were locked in cages, and despite public outcry, many of these children have not been reunited with their families. Problem ended?
• Foreign policy: Davis states Trump kept us out of foreign entanglements where we have no national security interests. Trump unilaterally imposed tariffs on China, which responded with tariffs on American agricultural products, causing U.S. farmers severe financial hardship.
Trump chided North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” while promising to unleash “fire and brimstone” to fix what no other past presidential administration was willing to do. North Korea’s nuclear development remains intact, and in Kim Jong Un’s eyes he has more international prestige than ever after meeting with the president.
On multiple occasions, Trump took Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word over U.S. intelligence agencies. Putin poisons British citizens and later poisons and arrests Alexei Navalny, a political rival, with no condemnation from Trump. Russia is reported to have paid bounties on U.S. servicemen in Afghanistan, again without rebuke from Trump.
Saudi Arabia assassinated Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident, in the Saudi consulate in Turkey under orders from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. There was no official condemnation from the White House. Trump in July 2019 vetoed three congressional resolutions with bipartisan support to halt arm sales to Saudi Arabia after this assassination. Are these really cases of the United States having no national security interests?
All of these things listed above are policy issues. However, my biggest criticisms of Trump are moral in character. I disapprove of the fact Trump didn’t release his tax returns using reasons that turn out to be illegitimate. I’m troubled by someone who pantomimes a disabled reporter, a person who brags about sexually assaulting women, a person who asks Ukraine to open investigations into his political rival or he won’t release federally legislated funds to that country, a person who disrupts a presidential debate while chiding the moderator, and a person who incites a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.
It appears Trump lies easily, lacks empathy, is narcissistic and, contrary to Davis’ claim, does what is best for himself and not for the country.
I am not alone in this opinion. During the four years of Trump’s presidency, his approval rating ranged from 34% to 49%, according to Gallup, with his average approval rating of 41%. This is the lowest of any president since before Franklin D. Roosevelt. I find it rather shocking that at the height of his approval rating less than half of the country approved of the way Trump handled his job.
Lest I am accused of partisan prejudices, I would never accuse George Bush, John McCain or Mitt Romney of these characteristics or behavior. I believe these gentlemen are highly moral and much better represent the Republican Party.
