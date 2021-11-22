To COVID-19 and to the flu, we can in this difficult period add yet another scourge: information disorder.
It is another pandemic, and it has been building for years. Conspiracy theories, misinformation, disinformation, simple old-fashioned, persistent ignorance — they are rampant in the United States today. It is what the Aspen Institute, in a sobering new study, calls “a crisis of trust and truth.”
The institute, which released its 78-page report to too little fanfare the other day, may not be the ideal group for an undertaking like this, which itself is a symptom of the problem. The group is unmistakably elitist, which is to say that its leaders are loaded with advanced degrees, a feature that in some precincts of the country is itself disqualifying. But put all that aside. This is serious work about a serious problem, and it deserves serious attention. Trust and truth are the fundamental building blocks of civil society.
This group has a passel of recommendations, most of which are likely to be ignored, and some of which are so reasonable that they definitely will be ignored, though first they will be criticized or ridiculed. Here is an annotated look at some of that analysis:
The problem extends beyond state-sponsored disinformation or health scams promoting miracle cures; it is rooted in broader challenges facing the nation — from increasing income inequality to decreasing levels of public trust in institutions to the constant churning cycle of news and information, to the splintering of media writ large to the explosion of social media. Combined, these enormous changes are fertile ground for the seeds of information disorder.
This one brief statement on the eighth page of the report lays bare the extent of the crisis. Of course, the left stresses income inequality, the right is skeptical of established institutions, the news media produce an endless — and sometimes mindless — stream of information, members of the public veer toward media sources that salve their wounds, and social media is inescapable. Any one of those issues would be a formidable challenge for a nation at peace. The combination of them all is daunting, and given the culture war that is raging in our streets, schools and institutions, we arguably are not at peace.
Information disorder is a whole-of-society problem that can have life-or-death consequences. It will require urgent and meaningful interventions, resources, legal and policy changes, and the commitments of every part of society to reverse these disturbing trends.
The group is asking social media outlets to publish the source of some of their posts and to disclose the source of some of their ads and paid posts. It advocates a “comprehensive strategic approach to countering disinformation and the spread of misinformation.” It calls for the creation of an independent organization to develop countermeasures to misinformation. It recommends increased diversity in social media platforms and mainstream media.
Information disorder is a problem that cannot be completely solved. Its eradication is not the end goal. Instead, the Commission’s goal is to mitigate misinformation’s worst harms with prioritization for the most vulnerable segments of our society.
Americans think of themselves as problem-solvers. We like to take on a task and complete it. We won’t be able to do that with information disorder; by its very definition, it eludes final conquest. In a free society, a certain amount of misinformation will always exist; our task is not to eradicate every half-truth or willful misrepresentation of the facts.
We need to acknowledge that bad ideas are the price we pay for a free society and embrace what Dwight Eisenhower said, in extemporaneous remarks, at the Dartmouth College commencement in 1953: “Don’t join the book-burners. Don’t think you’re going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book.”
Economic, social and racial disparities have created an environment ripe for targeted disinformation that can cause significant harm to communities of color. Disinformation campaigns have been targeted to one community with the intention of promoting false beliefs about another, including Black/African American, Asian American, Muslim and religious minorities, LGBTQIA+, and Indigenous nations and communities.
The best commentary on this theme comes from the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and from two sentences in President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 civil rights speech. “We are confronted primarily with a moral issue. It is as old as the Scriptures and is as clear as the American Constitution.”
The truth is the best version of what we know in that moment with the evidence available, and over time we will learn more and may need to reconcile what we know.
This is the core principle of the journalism practiced in these pages and in the mainstream media. At the center of this is the notion that no idea or report be disseminated that is knowingly false. Some of those reports may turn out to be wrong. That is what the Corrections column is for. Long may it be published.
