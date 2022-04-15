Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.