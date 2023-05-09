Recently, an amazing but rarely seen native Kansas bird has gained national attention. After years of measurable population decline, the lesser prairie chicken was listed under the Endangered Species Act as “threatened.”
Biologists and researchers have studied these unique grouse for many years. Although no one knows how many existed before the time of settlement, data shows that populations have waned from perhaps 1 million to just 35,000. Why is this important? Most of the optimal habitat necessary for their survival is on privately owned land, thus, conservation responsibilities are in private hands.
The remaining suitable grassland ecosystems to support lesser prairie chickens have been reduced by 80% since pioneer times and are highly fragmented. Funding and assistance to private landowners has been offered through the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Initiative, which is managed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Although progress has been made in preserving apt living quarters by stewardship-minded landowners, prairie chicken population dynamics are unstable. Thus, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service listed the bird as threatened under the provisions mandated by the ESA.
In response, members of the Kansas Senate passed a resolution, “disapproving the designation of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species in Kansas by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.” The Kansas House also approved the resolution.
The Kansas attorney general has now enjoined a lawsuit with Texas and Oklahoma to block the “threatened” designation, stating: “It will have devastating impacts on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers and even Kansas wind farms.”
The language does not even mention or address the ongoing research and fact-based science documenting the perilous situation for the chickens.
There is precedent of a grouse species demise because of human influences. The last heath hen, a grouse of the Eastern Seaboard that inhabited scrubby coastal lands, perished in 1932. Other grouse species are critically endangered. The remaining remnant populations of the Attwater’s prairie chicken reside only on the Attwater Prairie Chicken National Wildlife Refuge near Eagle Lake, Texas, and on private lands nearby. Also, the entire population of the Gunnison-grouse of Colorado and Utah has dwindled to 1,800 individuals and is in worrying jeopardy.
John James Audubon reported that prairie grouse were so numerous in North America they actually expanded their reach from northern ranges to overwinter near his home in Henderson, Kentucky, where he lived between 1809 and 1819. These “pinnated” grouse were probably both greater prairie chickens and sharp-tailed grouse, winging south from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri to more favorable climes.
But times changed. Audubon mused: “What will you think when I tell you that, in that same country where 25 years ago they could not have been sold at more than one cent apiece, scarcely one is now to be found?
The dilemma lesser prairie chickens now face can partially be attributed to “shifting baseline syndrome.” This is defined as a type of amnesia, whereby succeeding human generations forget past biological conditions. In this case, the knowledge and memory of abundance and geographical distribution of the fowl has literally been forgotten.
In 1925, a statewide nomination contest was held for school children by the Kansas Audubon Society to select a species to become the Kansas state bird. In 1937, the Kansas Legislature finally made the vote official, naming the meadowlark. For several decades, populations of the Eastern meadowlark have been disappearing. Most students today might just be able to identify an image of a meadowlark, but could they recognize the melodic mating song in spring? How might our legislators respond if the Eastern meadowlark were added to the threatened list under the Endangered Species Act?
