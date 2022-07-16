To the casual observer of state government, Missouri’s 2022 legislative session was dominated with headlines about infighting, gridlock and arguments over political maps. By its mid-May adjournment, the Missouri General Assembly had passed its fewest number of bills in at least 40 years.
But look more closely and you’ll see that the 2022 session’s signature legislative accomplishment, a bipartisan legislative compromise that makes a historic investment in urban education by fully funding our public charter schools, while holding the Kansas City and St. Louis school districts harmless, was an enormous win for all Missouri public school students and parents.
It should also serve as a template for the path forward, a shining example of how when parents, teachers, advocates, activists, administrators and elected leaders come together in collaboration, the real winners are our kids.
House Bill 1552, which was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, eliminates an 18-year-old glitch in the state’s charter school funding formula that had shortchanged more than 25,000 public school students in Missouri’s two largest cities of tens of millions of dollars annually.
The legislation updates a charter school funding formula largely based on local property tax rates that hadn’t been updated since 2004-05 — even as charter enrollment in both Kansas City and St. Louis surges, approaching 50% in both communities.
Those two cities are the only in Missouri where charter public schools currently operate, though a new charter school is scheduled to open this fall in St. Louis County’s Normandy school district.
In fiscal year 2020, the property-tax disparity created a $1,700 funding gap for Kansas City charter students compared with those in district schools. The gap was even wider in St. Louis, where charter students were receiving about $2,500 less than their district counterparts.
The new legislation will infuse an additional $62 million to $74 million annually toward K-12 public education, fully funding charter public schools in Missouri for the first time while also keeping local school districts whole.
The template for this legislative compromise gained steam in Kansas City, starting in 2019 with conversations among the Missouri Charter Public School Association, Kansas City charter school leaders and their counterparts in Kansas City Public Schools.
In the Capitol, the same Republicans and Democrats, representatives and senators who are often at odds didn’t kick this funding inequity problem down the road one more year. Instead, they forged consensus that led to HB 1552’s approval by a 116-29 vote — more than 30 addition after the Missouri Senate had passed the bill by a vote of 29-5.
Gridlock aside, charter funding equity was one of just several bills passed in the 2022 legislative session that will benefit Missouri public education.
Among those is a more than 50% increase to Missouri’s minimum starting teacher pay, as well as full funding of the state’s 75% share of school transportation costs for the first time in more than three decades.
With a fast-approaching August party primary followed by the November general election, most of our citizen-lawmakers are immersed in either reelection bids or runs for higher office.
When they return to the Capitol in just over six months for the 2023 session, I encourage our legislators as well as those in the education policy trenches to remember — and build upon — this collaborative approach. Nothing less than our children’s future is at stake.
