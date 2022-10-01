Today’s universities and colleges face many challenges including enrollment and budget declines, concerns about student debt, and changing student expectations. At Missouri Southern State University, our campus community has faced our challenges head-on. Today, we are financially sound, developing our next strategic plan and looking to our future with optimism.
Missouri Southern has a great story to tell and a future grounded in an uncommon commitment to student success, innovation and connection to the region. Here are a few examples of how the university, often partnering with others, is building a bright future:
• Our traditional areas of academic strength such as teacher education, business, criminal justice, nursing and dental hygiene continue to thrive. For example, for the 2021-22 academic year, our nursing program graduates achieved strong outcomes with a NCLEX-RN pass rate that is 6% above the national average.
• To address student interest and employer demand, we have launched new undergraduate degree programs including biomedical science, entrepreneurship, and sports and recreation management, as well as a Master of Arts in teaching, a Master of Science in justice studies, and a master’s in health care administration.
• This fall semester, new student enrollment increased 4.7% compared to fall 2021, with significant increases in first-time freshmen, graduate, and international students. This growth in new students, the first for MSSU since 2016, is an important foundation on which to build future overall enrollment.
• In November, Taylor Performing Arts Center is scheduled to reopen with new seating, flooring, rigging and curtains. TPAC will again serve as a great venue for the university’s performing-arts programs and as a community resource for the region.
• Our Board of Governors recently approved priorities for a comprehensive fundraising campaign, our first in 18 years. With a working goal of $31.5 million, the Lions Forward campaign will advance and transform MSSU through charitable gifts to the Missouri Southern Foundation.
• The state of Missouri has approved and provided $15 million (required to be matched) for the construction of a $30-million Health Science Innovation Center, to be located next to Billingsly Student Center to complete the Oval. The Center will provide new hands-on, immersive learning opportunities, support expansion of our health and life science offerings, and further strengthen partnerships with healthcare and health science entities in Joplin and the region.
• The MOSO CAPS Program began this fall enrolling approximately 40 local high school juniors and seniors. Thanks to our partners in school districts, businesses and industry, students are engaged in developing professional skills and profession-based learning while also earning college credit at MSSU. The CAPS Network boasts 92 affiliates, more than 160 school districts, 23 states, and four countries. Within the CAPS Network, Missouri Southern is the first college or university to serve as the hub for a CAPS program.
• Our new Adult Degree Completion program will provide convenient and customized pathways for individuals to complete tailored degrees and certifications. It also offers them college credit for life and work experience. There are more than 27,000 adults (25 years or older) in Jasper and Newton counties with some college coursework but no degree — we are excited to help these individuals achieve their educational goals whether it be for career advancement or personal satisfaction.
• We continue to provide our over 400 student-athletes with great experiences, and they continue to be a source of pride for our campus and community. As of this week, Missouri Southern student athletes rank second in the nation in the Division II NCAA Team Works Challenge, which measures community service hours by student-athletes by institution.
Missouri Southern continues to be a high-quality, affordable option for students. This fall, about 70% of our new freshman received a MOSO Merit scholarship ranging from $8,000 to $20,000 over four years. In fact, 4 out of 10 MSSU students graduate with no student loan debt, and for those who do have debt the average debt of $22,514 is the lowest among the 12 public universities in the state of Missouri and in the Four-State Area. You can find more at ticas.org/interactive-map.
With its roots in Joplin Junior College, Missouri Southern is imagining and building a bright future. We will prioritize the experience and success of our students and support the faculty and staff who help make MSSU a great university. We will continue to prepare graduates for productive careers and civic engagement. We will listen and respond to the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve.
One of my favorite quotes is the following African proverb: If you want to travel fast, travel alone. If you want to travel far, travel together.
As a public university, MSSU is proud to be your university. We are committed to partnering with people, organizations and communities to travel far, together. Join us, on the journey ahead. Go Lions.
