When I decided to run for the Joplin School Board, I had several goals I hoped to accomplish. These included continuing the focus on “Climbing Mount Joplin” to maintain excellent academics, increasing teacher salaries to retain the best teachers, eliminating trailers at all our schools, and building a new facility for Columbia students. I’m proud of the accomplishments our board made on behalf of our students and staff.
Although I no longer serve on the board, I’m still committed to the progress of the district. It saddens me to say a recent survey showed the majority of staff no longer have confidence in the board, achievement indicators have declined since 2019, attendance is dismal, and decisions are being made that, in my opinion, are not in the best interest of our students by some current board members.
Over the past year, I watched four of the board members, including the two incumbents seeking reelection, vote against MOSO CAPS three times. Former board member Dr. Michael Joseph had secured funding in excess of $100,000 to ensure the district had no additional expense for unfilled seats. Students in Webb City and Carl Junction are making network connections, obtaining employment opportunities, and growing professionally. Joplin students have been denied these opportunities. Those same board members refused to support a resolution that denied public tax dollars for private school vouchers.
At times as a board member I had to make tough votes, often resulting in a 6-1 vote. I always tried to do what I believed was best for students. I find myself at that point again with the upcoming election. It’s certainly no surprise to anyone that Mike Landis and myself found ourselves on opposite sides on a few significant issues. In looking forward for our students, I have arrived at the conclusion that Mike Landis is what our district needs for the immediate future.
Mike has a great deal of knowledge and has stayed involved with Joplin Schools. In his former position, he informed area schools that free lunch for all was ending. Districts would need to inform parents of this and have an intense focus on getting eligible families to complete the application for free or reduced lunch. Unfortunately, our district lost several reading teachers because Title 1 funding is based on free or reduced lunch rates.
I believe the intense focus we had when “climbing Mount Joplin” needs to be resurrected and kids need to come to school so they can learn. We need to restore faith in our board. I have talked to Mike, and he supports MOSO CAPS for our students and is against funding for vouchers for private schools.
I believe he will require accountability for attendance and achievement. Although an individual board member can’t institute change, a board focused on achievement and what is best for our students can restore our district to academic excellence. Once again, I will do what I believe is best for students.
For these reasons, please join me in putting differences aside and support Mike Landis on Tuesday.
