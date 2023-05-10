It’s that time of year when many parents start to stress a little bit. The school year is wrapping up, and the question looms: “What will our children do during the summer break?”
A fantastic summer option for Southwest Missouri middle schoolers is an engaging program, the Compass Academy Network.
CAN offers a summer environment for middle schoolers. Designed specifically for engaging sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, this summer program, going on its fifth year, focuses on self-confidence, academic success, leadership and personal growth. It is such a great way for our children to have fun while furthering their depth of knowledge in so many areas that they might not get time within the regular school year. Who wouldn’t want to have a great time in math and science, (yes, I said fun), art and reading, not to mention leadership and making new friends?
The Compass Academy Network partners with schools in the area where the programs are held, yet you do not need to be a student at a particular school to apply. The best part for parents? Transportation, lunch and a daily healthy snack are provided, and it is free of charge. Any student who meets the eligibility requirements can apply.
CAN gives preference to youth who have achieved a “proficient” or “advanced” grade in their most recent reading and math standardized test scores. It also gives priority to families who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. However, I would encourage everyone to apply.
Applications are open now until May 15 and can be filled out online at https://compass academynetwork.org/apply/ or mailed to P.O. Box 2427, Joplin, MO 64803.
The Joplin Program runs from July 3-28.
The Columbus, Kansas, program is from July 5-31.
I wish there had been a program like this when my son was a middle schooler. What a difference it can make to anyone who attends. I applaud the efforts of CAN in our community, and we owe it to our students to utilize all it has to offer.
Additionally, the Compass Academy Network is a nonprofit organization. It is a great organization to give a tax-deductible donation. Who doesn’t want to support a program that has, at its heart, a mission to make a difference in the lives of our area youth?
I know I do.
