Missouri and Maryland passed marijuana legalization in the midterm election earlier this month, joining more than 20 other states that authorize recreational cannabis.
Both states will allow adults aged 21 or older to buy and consume marijuana, but the two measures contain some significant differences.
Maryland allows possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana, but Missouri will authorize double that amount at 3 ounces. More marijuana means more opportunities to divert it to underage users.
Maryland allows two plants for “home grow,” compared with Missouri, which will permit six flowering plants, six nonflowering plants and six clone plants at home. Again, more chances to divert and resell in other states or to younger users.
Recreational marijuana will be taxed at 6% in Missouri, which sounds like a lot until you realize it’s 15% in Colorado, around 16% in Illinois, 37% in Washington state and as much as 38% when all taxes and fees are added up in tax-happy California.
Get this: Maryland will allow its Legislature to decide on the taxation and other regulation of cannabis.
It would be naive to believe that marijuana legalization wasn’t coming as the public became more tolerant and questioned the fairness of a hard line on cannabis enforcement. But the way that Maryland handled it, with that state’s Legislature taking an active hand in putting an initiative on the ballot and then regulating and taxing it on the back end, allows for a final result that’s more in the public interest than what Missouri has today.
That’s because the Legislature in Missouri abdicated its responsibility on this matter, resulting in a constitutional amendment that was developed and funded by the marijuana industry and for the marijuana industry. Because it’s a constitutional amendment, it can’t be tweaked easily if problems arise with how the sudden plunge into legalization affects everything from drug treatment courts to usage in public spaces.
It’s sort of like letting Anheuser-Busch write your drunken driving laws. Missouri might not regret legalization, but there will be some second thoughts in going about it this way.
— St. Joseph News-Press
