"Casualties this week brought the 100th death."
That's what the Globe reported in April 1945 as part of its ongoing count of World War II deaths for the city of Joplin since Dec. 7, 1941.
It had taken 40 months to get there.
We could have recycled that headline this week.
On Monday, we hit 100 COVID-19 deaths for Joplin, part of our ongoing count of the pandemic's toll since the city's first reported death in late June.
It has taken less than seven months to get here.
In all, 164 Joplin men and women would have their names inscribed on the World War II monument next to Memorial Hall.
At the rate we're going, we'll hit that this spring. It only took us about 72 days to add the last 64 Joplin COVID-19 casualties — about one a day.
In other words, the pandemic will have killed more Joplin residents in nine months than the the bloodiest war in history did in four years.
That's how serious this remains.
So keep up the masks. We were in a Joplin store recently and noticed that not one of the dozen people there wore a mask. Not one.
Also, keep your distance and wash your hands.
And if you get a chance, get vaccinated.
This week, Pope Francis, beyond getting vaccinated himself, said we have an ethical responsibility to get the vaccine and that refusal to do it is "suicidal denialism."
“It’s an ethical choice because you are playing with health, life, but you are also playing with the lives of others,” Pope Francis said. “I’ve signed up. One must do it.”
We should note, too, that on Nov. 1, 2020, the metropolitan area (Jasper and Newton counties and the city of Joplin) reported a total of 123 deaths. On Monday, we hit 278. That means we added 155 deaths in about 72 days — more than two deaths a day for the region.
This pandemic remains a killer. Keep up the fight.
