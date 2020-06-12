Establishing a history trail in Joplin in time for the city’s 150th birthday in 2023 — or even, if possible, in time for the Missouri bicentennial on Aug. 10, 2021 — is a great idea.
Community historian Brad Belk proposed the history trail at a recent meeting of the Joplin Celebration Commission. The city commission is tasked with coordinating events to observe a series of significant local, state and national anniversaries. Belk suggested the trail could be marked by sign kiosks that would tell the stories of key historic locations in the city’s early development.
Our city has a lot of history, and many residents and most visitors are unaware of significant portions of it.
Joplin sits at the crossroads of the Mother Road — Route 66 — and the historic Jefferson Highway. A trail through the community that tells our story with a map to various appropriate sites including signs to explain the significance of the location could be a tourist draw in addition to being educational and informative for residents new and old.
Belk suggested information on early settlers such as John C. Cox and the itinerant Methodist minister for whom the city was named, Harris G. Joplin. Certainly, the history would include the city’s role in mining, including producing the lead for most of the bullets in World War I. But quirkier sites could be included as well, such as the location where Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow holed up then escaped as lawmen closed in, killing Newton County Constable John Wesley Harryman and Joplin Police Detective Harry McGinnis. In the escape, Bonnie and Clyde left behind a camera that produced some of the most famous photos of the notorious couple. The kiosk could include a couple of those.
The storytelling opportunities certainly fit the mold of a historical celebration. Funding will be the question. With city and state governments facing a decrease in tax revenues because of the economic slowdown associated with the coronavirus pandemic, creative thinking will be needed to find financing for the kiosks, signs and map proposed. As a history project and a tourism project, grant funding could be available. We urge the commission and city leaders to pursue such financing.
The history trail is a fitting project for the upcoming celebrations that will offer a lasting benefit to our community.
