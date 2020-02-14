Rest in peace, Bruce Benson.
As a young man, Benson gave us a lesson in serving this country, having joined the U.S. Army during World War II.
Beginning in 2016, he gave us all a lesson in loving this country
His daily routine involved playing taps and other patriotic songs such as the national anthem at sunset every night near the Webb City Post Office. He told us he did it not just to honor his country but also to honor his wife — they met while Benson was stationed at Camp Crowder during World War II — because of their shared loved of music.
The 95-year-old Benson died earlier this week.
Thanks for the music.
Speaking of thanks, how about a "thank you" to all those involved in getting the new education cottage at Wildcat Park off the ground. The groundbreaking was Friday.
Friends of Wildcat Glades has collected about $50,000 from a number of supporters, including nearly $14,000 from the American Water Charitable Foundation, parent of Missouri American, which gets drinking water for the community from Shoal Creek.
The cottage will give the friends group space for classrooms.
According to Robin Standridge, executive director of the group, group members hope to raise another $10,000 to $15,000 to finish the cottage and outfit it with technology.
“We have enough money to get it put together, but of course, we’d like some finishing touches," she told the Globe. "We’d like to add porches and things like that. We’re really excited to have room where we can stretch out and start having birthday parties again where we bring in animals.”
In other words, it's not too late to help.
And while we're giving our Saturday shoutouts, how about one for the pep rally this week at Joplin High School, building on the return last fall of the homecoming parade down Main Street.
On Wednesday, the students held a communitywide rally to celebrate winter homecoming.
Faron Haase, the student body president and president of the student council, told us: “I just appreciate how much the community is willing to support our school, and I think our relationship (with the community) is very amazing and something that we should be very proud of."
