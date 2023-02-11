It is the season of love, and we find a lot to love in the area today.
First, a look ahead. The Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl today. We’re proud to see the Missouri team make its fifth Super Bowl appearance, win or not. Of course, like most of our readers, many of our staff will be rooting for the Chiefs to win. Wouldn’t you love it?
We often write of people in our area caring for others. On today’s front page, you will find a story of Anderson police officer Kyle Hackworth, who also works for the Lanagan Police and McDonald County Sheriff’s departments.
This public servant realized how many families were confronted with the scorching summer heat in the brutal heat wave in 2022. Knowing many had no way to keep their children or elderly family members cool, he started “Families In Need,” to help.
He, his wife, Breanna, and others over the past eight months have helped more than 30 families in McDonald and Newton counties as well as in Northeast Oklahoma with heating and cooling problems.
Seeing a need and finding a way to meet it is one of the clearest ways to show love to others in our community.
To Hackworth and those giving of their time, skills and money to help with the mission of Families in Need, well done.
Speaking of giving, the Carthage Family Literacy Council bought approximately 330 books for the three classrooms of the Tiger Prep Academy at Columbian and Fairview elementary schools and delivered them to those students last Friday.
Tiger Prep Academy teacher Brittiany Nixon and her students were excited to see them.
“It just puts more books in their hands for those who may not have these resources at home,” Nixon said. “The Literacy Council offers books that they’ve been able to take and keep at home as well as this program, which will allow us to send more books back and forth between home and school on a daily basis.”
Reading is the cornerstone of a child’s education. Falling in love with books and with reading can lead to a life of learning.
Who knows — some of these books may be the spark that lights the love of learning in a child’s heart.
What a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift that is.
