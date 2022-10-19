Millions of children take the big yellow bus to and from school every day, and although school buses are one of the safest modes of transportation, accidents can and do happen.
As bus drivers and school districts celebrate School Bus Safety Week, which is typically observed during the third full week of October, families and motorists should use this week to brush up on ways to keep themselves and others safe around school buses.
Courtesy of the National Association for Pupil Transportation, parents and students should remember to:
• Wear bright, contrasting colors so they will be more easily seen by drivers.
• Arrive at the bus stop before it is due, ideally at least five minutes early. Running after or in front of a bus is dangerous.
• Walk in groups. There is safety in numbers; groups are easier for drivers to see. Stay on the sidewalk.
• Wait for the bus in a location where the driver can see them while driving down the street.
• Alert the driver and follow the driver’s instructions if they drop something getting on or off the bus.
Courtesy of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers should:
• Stop for school buses. When you see a school bus slowing down or stopping, it’s not just the bus that you need to have your eyes on, but also the surrounding area. Children wait at least several feet away from a bus and often cross the street when they’re boarding or getting off the bus.
• Not pass a school bus. Illegal school bus passing poses a significant threat to children and others on the road. In every state, it is illegal to pass a school bus while the stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing.
• Understand school bus lights. Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children; you should slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle. Red flashing lights and extended stop-arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off; you must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving before you can start driving again.
Following these simple safety tips can help make the start and end of the school day safer for the thousands of kids in our community who rely on school buses to get to and from the classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.