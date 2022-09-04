There were plenty of things that brought a smile to our face last week.
Chief among them was the news that Nellie, one of eight rescued beagles who have been recuperating at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, was finally ready to be adopted into her furever family.
The beagles were among approximately 4,000 that have been removed over the summer from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them for sale to other companies for experimentation.
The government alleged in federal court that the dogs were living in inhumane conditions and were neglected, and the Humane Society of the United States was put in charge of the rescue.
Because of the sheer number of pups, they had to be shipped to animal shelters across the country in order to start their next chapter.
For Nellie, that chapter could begin any day now. Pittsburg shelter staff said she had passed all her health and behavioral exams, and one lucky family will get the chance to give her the home she could only dream of previously.
We are so thankful for everyone involved in this massive rescue project, and especially to the Pittsburg shelter staff for their dedication to saving these precious animals.
Teacher recognized
We also smiled to hear that an area teacher is among the finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Matthew Matheney, a math teacher at Miller High School, was announced last week as one of six finalists for the annual award, which honors excellence in teaching. Matheney said he was drawn to education because he wants to help students become an advocate for their own learning and create change in their world.
Teaching is not an easy profession. It involves a lot of long hours, changing standards, challenges from students and parents, low pay and increased scrutiny.
That’s why we’re pleased that the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, continues each year to recognize these hardworking professionals, and even happier to see one of our own in the running for the honor.
Labor Day
And on this Labor Day weekend, let us take a minute to express our appreciation for all those without whom the world could not function, the men and women who daily by their sweat and by their ingenuity grow our food, work in our factories, build our highways, teach our children, and so much more.
American labor builds much more than cars, bridges, buildings and the thousand other products we need and use daily — it has built a country.
