Missouri faces a staffing crisis that leaves families and foster children in danger while the governor boasts of a record budget surplus; immediate action is required.
The Missouri Independent reported recently that more than half of the frontline staff working in the Children’s Division at the start of the last fiscal year left by the end of the year. Some who remain take second jobs or sell plasma to make ends meet.
The staff shortage is severe statewide, but it has become so severe in the state’s two major metropolitan areas that Children’s Division Director Darrell Missey called for volunteers in an email to staff early this month, promising overtime, lodging and travel pay. “We have only a fraction of the people we need to do our required investigations in the cities, and we have desperate need in every other program in the metro areas as well,” Missey wrote in the email.
This is occurring while Missouri has more money in its coffers than ever before. Missouri ended the 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set a year ago. So, two record-breaking revenue years in a row.
During the record 2021 fiscal year, Gov. Mike Parson said, “We have a great opportunity and responsibility to make smart, meaningful investments that serve Missourians now and into the future.”
Wouldn’t helping Missouri’s troubled families and ensuring the safety of our state’s at-risk children be the best investment?
Missouri state employees are among the lowest paid in the nation. Two years ago, lawmakers approved a targeted pay increase for the Children’s Division that was vetoed by Parson. State workers are budgeted for only a 2% cost of living pay hike this year.
In a statement in May in response to reports of shortages, the Department of Social Services said it “is aware that turnover is a problem in many areas across the state, including turnover amongst team members in metropolitan areas. As Director Missey recently stated during a hearing, Children’s Division currently has around 237 job vacancies. During this hearing, he also provided that while 15 is the standard caseload per team member, there are CD team members who currently have a higher caseload.” The statement goes on to say that the number of applicants for Children’s Division job postings has fallen dramatically.
Some have argued the problem is in part a result of policies that have Missouri separating families at a rate 50% above the national average. That needs to be addressed.
The state is obligated under federal law to make “reasonable efforts” to do so. But the cases that come to the Children’s Division are at the front end of that process, not the result of it. And the caseload is overwhelming the agency tabbed to protect children.
That caseload and low pay mean huge turnover and few applicants to replace those who leave.
At a time when Missouri is awash in funds, that is reprehensible.
Our governor must act to change it.
