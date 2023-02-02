One of the main functions of a public school board is to review and adopt policy for its school district.
It’s usually routine stuff: updating existing policies in order to comply with any changes made to state laws, language rewrites for clarity, recommended updates from state advisory groups, etc.
But one brand-new policy adopted unanimously last week by the Joplin Board of Education seems so innovative and important that we almost wonder why it hadn’t been put in place before.
The new policy establishes the position of a student adviser to the school board. The position will be filled annually by a member of the Joplin High School student council who will attend board meetings and work sessions to provide opinions, perspectives and updates from the high school.
The idea for this policy came from board member Brent Jordan, who correctly notes that the school board consistently hears from its other stakeholders.
Teachers and staff members often reach out to board members when they have an issue or concern about the school district, and community members (whose property taxes fund a considerable portion of the district’s budget) frequently do the same, he told us.
With this new student adviser, the board will have a direct connection to its third major group of stakeholders: the district’s approximately 7,000 students.
This matters because nearly everything that comes before the board for a vote affects students in some way.
Board members often have the final say on curriculum changes, new courses, purchases of technology and equipment, staff hires and so much more that affects students’ education, either directly or indirectly.
That’s why this policy makes so much sense. Having an actual student in the school district weigh in on some of these issues, providing a student voice to the ultimate decision-makers, can only help when it comes time for board votes.
Board members will have truly had input from all the major stakeholders before casting their vote.
This is good policy, one that allows for better governance of our local public education system.
