Adopt. Spay. Neuter.
Area shelters are seeing an influx of unwanted animals without a matching increase in adoptions.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Renay Minshew, Carthage Humane Society shelter director. “... Usually it’s a very temporary thing for us. We’ll fill up, we’ll have adoptions and get the animals out, and we’ll take in more — it’s a cycle every shelter goes through. But our shelter has been at capacity for three months now, with 200 animals. and about 100 dogs.”
Why is this happening? Minshew believes it is related to a spike in adoptions in 2020 when many were working from home during the pandemic.
“Now people have gone back to work, and they don’t have someone at home to take care of their (dogs), and they are surrendering them back to shelters,” she said.
That is likely a big part of the surge in pet surrenders. But the flood of pets in shelters has an even more fundamental source: Too few pets are spayed or neutered. While most of us find puppies and kittens adorable, there are just too many of them. And puppies and kittens grow into dogs and cats that too often end up in shelters or, worse, on the streets, feral.
The solution seems simple — people must keep their animals from roaming and breeding, and instead get their pets spayed or neutered.
If you adopt a rescue animal from area shelters, you don’t have to worry about it. Missouri law requires that all animals that go through the shelter be sterilized. So when you adopt a rescue, it won’t be part of the problem. And the pets have all had their shots.
These unwanted pets are bundles of unconditional love in need of a home. The shelters are overwhelmed, and without an increase in adoptions, they will have to turn more animals away to whatever fate they may face. Pet adoptions just aren’t keeping up with the surrenders.
“Unfortunately, we have seen a large increase of large dogs and cats through our intake office and much fewer adoptions out the front door,” said Connie Andrews, executive director at the Joplin Humane Society.
If you are a pet owner, keep and care for your pet and make sure your animal is spayed or neutered. You can help turn this sad and desperate situation around.
Finally, adopt. If any of you have room in your heart and in your home, these pets languishing in area shelters need your love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.