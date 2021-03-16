Do high school students really need a class called “Adulting 101?”
We don’t think so. We believe that what they need is more chemistry and biology, more calculus and geometry, more courses in world and ancient literature, more experience writing, and — have you seen the way they spell and use punctuation in texts? — Grammar 101.
Study after study finds the United States consistently falls behind other, often poorer nations, in science, math and reading, yet a number of states are now adding “adulting” courses to curricula, often for high school but even for college. Let’s refocus on core subjects.
A Democratic lawmaker in Oklahoma is the latest, wanting to add “Adulting 101” as an elective for schools in that state. It would cover such things as managing stress, grocery shopping, checking fluid levels in your car, and — saints preserve us — understanding what the numbers on street signs mean. Students also would be taught how to mail something, how to fill out apartment applications and much more.
State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, acknowledges that a lot of this ideally should be taught at home, but it isn’t. Homes aren’t ideal. “We have grandparents raising grandchild. We have young parents that are raising young kids, and those parents didn’t get it from their parents. Sometimes those generational things were not passed down.”
No argument here.
Rather, our argument is with watering down core curricula in areas where we are already weak, even unable to compete.
Sadly, we already rely on technology to do a lot of things for us, including send mail, correct spelling and grammar, and get us from point A to point B without knowing how to read street signs or decode maps.
Some of these life skills — perhaps many of them — can be incorporated into existing core curricula, such as learning how to balance a checkbook in (elementary school) math, learning how to read maps in (junior high) geography, and learning what is required to register to vote during a U.S. government or U.S. history course for high school seniors.
As for managing stress ... it used to be called physical education. Eat right, sleep right, go for a run or get some exercise.
Maybe the goal shouldn’t be teaching teens all the many life skills that will be needed when they become adults, but teaching them how to think for themselves so they’re not intimidated by something as simple as grocery shopping or filling out an application for an apartment.
