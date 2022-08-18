The results from Missouri students’ grade-level and end-of-course assessments from the last school year are in, and they’re mixed.
There was some improvement, state education officials noted. But overall, students’ proficiency rates are not on par with what they were before the pandemic.
In English language arts, 43% of students scored at the advanced or proficient levels, according to the 2021-22 data, compared with 45% in 2020-21. In math, 39% of students scored at the advanced or proficient levels, compared with 35% in 2020-21. In science, 38% of students scored at the advanced or proficient levels, compared with 37% in 2020-21.
Nearly every grade level tested in 2022 hasn’t returned to the proficiency rates seen in 2018. Students in certain demographic groups also haven’t returned to pre-pandemic proficiency rates, according to the data.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education in ways we’re still discovering. Virtual learning became commonplace, at least for a while, as schools closed. Students and staff alike fell ill or had family members who did. State officials had expected some learning loss, and we’re seeing the impact of that.
So now what?
First of all, thank a teacher for their hard work. Teaching is tough, and it only got tougher during the pandemic. That some grade levels and subjects saw improvement in 2021-22 over the prior year is to be celebrated, and teachers deserve the credit for making that happen amid difficult circumstances.
Secondly, ask your teacher or principal how you can support academic improvement this year. If you want to see better results from students this time next year, what can you do to help? What resources does your teacher need in their classroom? What could your principal use to support student achievement across the school? How can you help your child at home so that they can be successful in the classroom?
Standardized testing is not the definite measure of academic success, but it can be a useful tool to determine, year to year, how students are performing. Let’s take this year’s results and work as a community and as a state to identify ways we can better support student learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.