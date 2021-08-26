Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against school districts with mask orders flies in the face of all current guidance from health and medical experts and gambles with children’s lives.
Schmitt, a Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Roy Blunt next year, says he doesn’t support “forced masking” and cites the low death rate among school-aged children from COVID-19.
It’s true that severe illness and deaths from COVID-19 among children are rare — but that doesn’t mean they’re impossible. COVID-19 cases in children actually have been rising over the course of the summer: By mid-August, U.S. hospitals were tending to an average of more than 1,200 children a day — twice the number from the end of July and four times from the start of July, according to an NBC News analysis of data. And children have in fact died of COVID-19, so that risk, even a minuscule one, is always there.
Let’s be clear: Masks work. Schmitt is simply wrong when he claims they don’t. What he calls “forced masking” is what experts call “the best mitigation tool we have, besides vaccines, to keep people safe and healthy from COVID-19.” There’s a reason why the American Academy of Pediatrics, representing 67,000 pediatricians across the country; the Missouri State Medical Association, the state’s largest professional association of physicians, residents and medical students; and more than 100 physicians from the Joplin area have supported masks in schools, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, and allowing schools to follow those guidelines. It’s because masks are effective at helping to limit the spread of the virus.
While we’re at it, let’s be clear about another thing: Mask orders in schools don’t exist to keep only children safe from the spread of the virus. They also protect the hundreds and thousands of teachers, principals, substitutes, secretaries, building engineers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, classroom aides, nurses and more who work in any single school district. They help prevent kids from picking up an infection and then carrying it home to their younger siblings, their elderly grandparents and other vulnerable people in their family.
Schmitt’s petition calls mask mandates in schools “arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and unlawful.”
You know what is unreasonable and unlawful? Expecting children, especially young children who cannot yet get vaccinated, to attend school without protecting themselves from a deadly disease by wearing a mask. Expecting parents, grandparents and other legal guardians to put their own safety in jeopardy by risking their children being exposed to COVID-19 while at school. Expecting communities to support an attorney general who claims he’s defending against “government overreach” while sticking the state government’s nose directly in local school business.
Schmitt should withdraw his lawsuit and allow local district administrators to run their schools without government interference.
