The Globe’s coverage of a Feb. 10 public meeting focused on Union Depot has drawn even more ideas from the community for use of the old building. Readers commenting on the Globe’s social media pages were full of suggestions
The Downtown Joplin Alliance is working with a local commercial real estate firm and advisers from two universities to find a fresh start for the depot. Many readers of our coverage said they also hoped to see the depot restored to its former glory as a railway station:
• “A train to Northwest Arkansas would be like attaching Joplin to a gold mine.”
• “Bring it back to its original purpose ... Wouldn’t it be great to get on a train in Joplin? Go to Branson, go to Kansas City, go to Arkansas or St. Louis.”
• “The only thing that will revive it is to make a triangle out of it. Passenger cars from Joplin to St. Louis to Kansas City and back to Joplin. If you wanted to go further, you would be able to get a different train to your destination. Just makes sense to me.”
A few commenters thought the depot could be refurbished as a home Joplin’s public services:
• “It would be good as a fire station. Move the one on East Third to this location. That gives the police more room.”
• “JFD has outgrown the fire station downtown. Remodel it for them.”
Others provided some inspiration, including from Kansas City’s Union Station, which features theaters, museum exhibits and more:
• “I hope they do look at a model similar to Kansas City. This building is awesome and should be restored to its original purpose. Used for events, museums, weddings, restaurants, etc., like Union Depot in KC.”
• “I think this building should be saved. I’m no longer a Missouri resident. I recently moved to Oklahoma and bought an old schoolhouse built in 1940 by the WPA on Monkey Island. We have made it into several different businesses along with a restaurant. What was once an empty building has come back to life! Lots of work, but it’s a part of the history of Grand Lake and Monkey Island.”
Most remaining ideas centered on turning it into a place to have fun:
• “Make it something for children and families. For instance, a science center. It would bring families into town who would be spending money in restaurants and shopping instead of going to other cities.”
• “Maybe a hotel and some nice restaurants around it, or a nice arena for concerts.”
• “This would be the coolest club.”
• “Please just hear me out: warehouse raves.”
