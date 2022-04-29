Talk about a game-changer.
The Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance this week gifted a $3 million donation to the College of Dental Medicine, which is under construction on the Joplin campus of Kansas City University. It follows a $5 million donation from the group last year, and is part of an overall $10 million pledge from the group for the dental school project.
All this after the alliance, a group of medical and community leaders, worked for years to raise millions for KCU to bring its College of Osteopathic Medicine to Joplin.
This group and its donors are perhaps the single biggest reason Joplin has a medical school and, opening in 2023, a dental school — two things that were still just dreams a decade ago. Once the dust settles on the dental school, the two schools on the KCU campus in Joplin collectively will host nearly 1,000 students at full capacity and send hundreds of new doctors and dentists out into the community every year.
That’s important because the Joplin area sits in the middle of an underserved part of the country. Shortages of primary care physicians are projected to reach between 14,900 and 35,600 by 2025, and between 37,400 and 60,300 for other specialties, KCU officials have said. Moreover, all counties within a 100-mile radius of Joplin qualify as a Dental Health Professional Shortage Area by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
The commitment over the years from the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance, financial and otherwise, could play a huge role in bringing about a change to those numbers for the better.
That’s our hope — and also the mission of KCU.
“We appreciate this community’s support for Kansas City University’s vision of improving health care for not just Joplin, but for the surrounding community in four different states,” KCU President and CEO Marc B. Hahn said at the alliance’s check presentation this week.
Much credit goes to the alliance and its donors for the vision of what Joplin could be, and the resources committed to making that vision happen.
